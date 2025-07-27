Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 550,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103,975 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 700 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.12 per share, with a total value of $32,284.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 38,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,940.64. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CJS Securities raised Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.48). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $841.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.