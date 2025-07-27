Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 15,922 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 271,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6,418.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 108,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

