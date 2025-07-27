Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,155 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 115.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

