Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Genpact as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

