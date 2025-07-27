Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 2,055 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.65. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $65.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $3,099,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

