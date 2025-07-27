Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 4,582 Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 25.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 4.2%

POR opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 77.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

