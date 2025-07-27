Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.25% of Greif worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 104.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,890. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $136,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,585.36. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,252 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $73.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

