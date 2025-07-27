Brokerages Set FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $208.40

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSV

Institutional Trading of FirstService

FirstService Stock Up 3.1%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 155.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 52.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $200.08 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $200.41. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.70.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.