WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $4,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.