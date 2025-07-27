Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $20.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 281,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 114,674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 198,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 147,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 63,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cleanspark stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.
Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleanspark will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
