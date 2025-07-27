The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

