Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) & Park National (NYSE:PRK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bay National and Park National”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bay National alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Park National $528.91 million 5.07 $151.42 million $9.74 17.00

Analyst Ratings

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bay National and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 0.00 Park National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Park National has a consensus price target of $177.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Park National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Park National is more favorable than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Park National 23.46% 12.31% 1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park National beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

(Get Free Report)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.