Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Target Price at $461.67

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $461.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $434.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.39. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.