Brokerages Set A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.87. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.39.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

