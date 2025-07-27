Nucor (NUE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.01. Nucor has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Nucor

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.