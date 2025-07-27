Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Board of Directors Announces Share Buyback Program

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

