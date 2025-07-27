Olin (OLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Olin has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 215,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

