Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $177.82 million for the quarter.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 177.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 35.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

