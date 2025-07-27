Pioneer Acquisition I Corp’s (NASDAQ:PACHU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Pioneer Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:PACHU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 28th. Pioneer Acquisition I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pioneer Acquisition I to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Pioneer Acquisition I alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACHU

Pioneer Acquisition I Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Acquisition I

Pioneer Acquisition I stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Pioneer Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000.

Pioneer Acquisition I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 28, 2024, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.