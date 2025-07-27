Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 30th (NYSEARCA:INR)

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 30th. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN had issued 13,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Trading Down 2.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

INR stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Sarah James sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

Further Reading

