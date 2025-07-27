Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 159,389 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 382% compared to the average daily volume of 33,074 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 738.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 155,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 147,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

