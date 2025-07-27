Worsley Investors (LON:WINV) Insider William Scott Acquires 50,000 Shares

Worsley Investors (LON:WINV – Get Free Report) insider William Scott bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,798.82).

WINV opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.59 million, a P/E ratio of 286.87 and a beta of 0.26. Worsley Investors has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 32 ($0.43).

Worsley Investors Limited (the “Company”) is a limited liability, closed-ended, self-managed, Guernsey authorised investment company. Worsley Associates LLP was appointed on 31 May 2019 as Investment Advisor to the Company.

The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of absolute long-term return, principally through the capital appreciation and exit of undervalued securities.

