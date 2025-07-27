Worsley Investors (LON:WINV) Insider William Scott Acquires 50,000 Shares

Worsley Investors (LON:WINV – Get Free Report) insider William Scott bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,798.82).
Worsley Investors Price Performance
WINV opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.59 million, a P/E ratio of 286.87 and a beta of 0.26. Worsley Investors has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 32 ($0.43).
Worsley Investors Company Profile
The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of absolute long-term return, principally through the capital appreciation and exit of undervalued securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Worsley Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Worsley Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worsley Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.