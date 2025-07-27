Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Buys £75,000 in Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 375,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($100,792.90).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Richard Bernstein acquired 125,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($48,716.57).

Insig AI Stock Performance

Shares of Insig AI stock opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.30) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.57. Insig AI Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

