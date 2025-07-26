Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $83.24 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $83,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $568.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $432.11 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.90.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

