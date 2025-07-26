Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys Shares of 63,925 Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 244,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13,258.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.2% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $245.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $688.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $251.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.59.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

