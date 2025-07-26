Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

