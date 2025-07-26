Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 4,164 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $105,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $143.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

