Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $299.24 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.27 and its 200-day moving average is $290.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 104.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

