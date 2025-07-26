Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 928 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4%

WM stock opened at $229.58 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

