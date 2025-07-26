Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 15,373 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,465 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $469.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

