Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,352 shares of company stock valued at $55,486,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,123.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,027.64 and its 200 day moving average is $976.79. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

