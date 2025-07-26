PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7%

PEP opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

