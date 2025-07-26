Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.