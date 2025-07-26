Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,874,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $194.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.67.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

