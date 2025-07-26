Sather Financial Group Inc Has $45.65 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,013 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $370.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

