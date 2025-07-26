ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

