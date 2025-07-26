Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,796. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $269.11 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

