Nvwm LLC Has $643,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $243.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,326,510 shares of company stock worth $305,246,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

