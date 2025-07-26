Nvwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,056,996,000 after acquiring an additional 315,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,477,000 after acquiring an additional 992,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,812,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 370,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

