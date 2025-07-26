Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $50.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 70,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $375.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

