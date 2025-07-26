Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 144,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $9,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $208.13 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.25 and its 200-day moving average is $265.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

