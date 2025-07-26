Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $356.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.51 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $658.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

