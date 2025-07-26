Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 172.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $688.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $691.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $644.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

