Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

