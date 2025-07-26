3,038 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $308.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.49 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

