Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5%

PSX stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.20.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

