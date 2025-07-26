GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 785 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

