Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,164,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $301,973,000 after buying an additional 212,395 shares during the period. Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 91,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $316.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.