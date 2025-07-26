Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

