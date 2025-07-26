BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $40,868,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $15,307,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,352 shares of company stock valued at $55,486,962. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,130.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,027.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $976.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

